A Conservative candidate has won the by-election held yesterday in St Wulfram's ward in Grantham.

Mary June Whittington won the seat on South Kesteven District Council with 359 votes.

Tim Harrison, an Independent, came second with 307 votes followed by the Labour candidate Archie Hine, with 174. Ian Simmons, of the Green Party, was fourth with 75 votes.

Mary June Whittington is elected to South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Courtesy Kelham Cooke, Twitter (60584394)

There was a turnout of 22.37 per cent from an electorate of 4,095.

With this result, plus Conservative success in a by-election for the Bourne East ward also held yesterday, and the resignation of Independent Jan Hansen from Toller ward, the political make-up of South Kesteven District Council is now as follows:

39 Conservatives

7 Independents

3 Alliance SK

2 Independents (unaligned)

2 Labour and Co-operative (unaligned)

2 Liberal Democrats (aligned with Independent group)

In the past 20 years there have been four leaders of the district council - Linda Neal, Bob Adams, Matthew Lee and the current leader, Kelham Cooke. All have been Conservative and the Conservatives have controlled the council since 2003.

There will be a by-election for Toller ward, which covers Folkingham, Billingborough and Horbling, on December 15.

The full council reaches the end of its four-year term next year, when an election is due.