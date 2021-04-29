Conservative MP calls for A1 to be renamed to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A Conservative MP has launched a campaign to rename the A1 the Queen’s Highway to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough) told the Commons the road, which provides links to Grantham, should be renamed after the Queen to celebrate her 75 years on the throne next year.

Transport minister Rachel Maclean said she agreed with Sir Edward’s suggestion, adding that she was sure Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps would consider the proposal.

Her Majesty The Queen. Picture: Andy Jones. (46602095)

Speaking during Transport questions, Sir Edward said: “The A1, the Great North Road, is a beautiful road linking Scotland and England – and I think, to honour the upcoming Jubilee, we should rename it the Queen’s Highway, why not?

“But it is not an entirely safe road. I have spent hundreds of hours on it, there are many fatalities on it.”

Sir Edward told MPs he “cannot understand why all the roundabouts have been stripped away”.

He said: “So, will the minister now commit to really upgrading the A1 to make it entirely safe? Get rid of all the traffic lights, the roundabouts, the crossing points, and let’s make it a true Queen’s Highway.”

Ms Maclean replied: “Well, I thank (Sir Edward) very much, and I fully agree with his suggestion for renaming this beautiful road as he sets out.

“And I am sure that the Transport Secretary, who is listening carefully, will take that away and consider it.

“But I am happy to say to (Sir Edward) that we are investing significant sums in making the A1 safer and more reliable.”

There have been repeated calls for the A1 to be upgraded to a motorway.