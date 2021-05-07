Conservatives reach majority in county elections as Grantham candidates retain seats

The Conservatives on Lincolnshire County Council have retained overall control after gaining 53 seats so far.

At the time of publication, Labour have four seats, Independents five seats, Liberal Democrats three seats, South Holland Independents three seats and Lincolnshire Independents one seat.

Conservatives in Grantham have retained their seats. Ray Wootten (Grantham North), Linda Wootten (Grantham East), Richard Davies (Grantham West) and Adam Stokes (Grantham South) all kept their seats. Mark Whittington (Grantham Barrowby) also retained his seat.

Elections 2021 (46939559)

There is still one seat to be announced.