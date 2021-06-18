Football fans across Lincolnshire are being asked to keep coronavirus restrictions in mind when watching England plays Scotland in the Euros.

With people expected to get together in homes and pubs for tonight's Group D clash, health officials are reminding people to follow the current guidance and stay safe.

Lincolnshire County Council suggests people use a lateral flow test before meeting up with others to watch the match explaining that it will help to keep "friends, family and the community safe".

Results are available within 30 minutes of a test.

Additional advice is to rearrange furniture to ensure people can be further apart and to keep windows and doors open to allow for ventilation.

Lincolnshire Resilience Forum called on people to "plan ahead" to enjoy the tournament safely.

Lateral flow tests can be collected from some pharmacies. To find your nearest one visit the NHS Test and Trace website.

Gareth Southgate's England take on Scotland in a Group D clash at Wembley. The match will be broadcast on ITV. Kick-off is at 8pm.