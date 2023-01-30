A "considerable number" of Lincolnshire teachers will go on strike later this week as the country’s biggest education union walks out.

The National Education Union is holding the first day of industrial action on Wednesday, February 1, which is expected to affect schools across the county and 100,000 teachers are expected to go on strike across the UK.

Lincolnshire County Council say they aren’t aware of any planned school closures, which will be down to individual headteachers.

A stock image of a teacher in a classroom. (61879891)

The dispute revolves around pay, with the NEU saying its members have been given a real-term pay-cut, and claims both students and teachers are being failed by the government.

Striking NEU members will march through Lincoln at midday on Wednesday.

Ken Rustidge, secretary of the Lincolnshire NEU, said he had spoken to a considerable number of teachers who will walkout on Wednesday.

He said: "The government imposed a high threshold to strike, which was smashed. More than 90% of members throughout the county were in favour.

“Teachers in Lincoln, Boston and beyond are saying they would rather be in the classroom but can’t stand by while a lot of their colleagues experience hardship.

“They have had a real-terms pay-cut since 2010, which has been made worse with the rising prices.

“We have seen an exodus from teaching, and the future of education is being put at risk. One in three teachers leave education within three years.

“The government is failing children in Lincolnshire and those who teach them. Like the NHS, they feel like they’ve been forced to take action.

“The NEU remains hopeful that the government will sit down and talk with trade unions.”

Following the nationwide strike on Wednesday, the next action affecting Lincolnshire will be on March 1.

Martin Smith, assistant director for education at LCC, said: “As the strike dates approach, staff should notify their headteacher if they will not be in school on those days.

"Each school will need to assess the impact this will have and decide on the best course of action given their particular circumstances.

“The Department for Education has provided schools with updated guidance on handling strike action and expects headteachers and governing bodies to take all reasonable steps to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible.

“If the numbers of staff on strike mean a school must temporarily prioritise places, the DfE expects them to give preference to vulnerable children and young people and children of critical workers.

"Schools should also consider prioritising pupils due to take exams and other formal assessments.

“Schools will inform parents of any alternative arrangements that will be in place or if they need to close.”

The rally in Lincoln will begin at 12pm from St Martin’s Square and march down the high street.

Last-minute talks are reportedly being held to avoid the strikes.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she hoped the two sides could find common ground.