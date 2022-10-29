Columnist Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham – whose constituency covers many villages to the north and east of Grantham – focuses this month on biker safety and reservoir meetings. She writes:

I congratulate Rishi Sunak on becoming the Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.

I know that he has the experience and ability to get straight to work on supporting the British people and he has my full support.

In the constituency, I have been continuing to meet with councillors, parish councils and local residents to ensure that those delivering services on the ground are supported in serving their communities.

I was pleased to recently meet with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue where I heard about an important new initiative that is designed to reduce motorcycle fatalities on the roads.

The ‘Biker Down’ training course is available in Lincolnshire for the first time, and it is encouraging that this course offers practical advice and support to help keep Lincolnshire’s biker community safe on our roads.

I have also held meetings with parish councils and resident groups to understand their priorities for their areas and support them with any local issues they may be facing.

In particular, I understand many of my constituents living within the Scredington, Helpringham, Burton, Spanby and Swaton communities will be incredibly concerned regarding the proposals for Anglian Water to construct a new reservoir in the area. Many people are understandably distressed about what these proposals, should they go ahead, mean for their homes and livelihoods, with this area being home to many local farms and businesses.

After meeting with a group of concerned residents, I have conducted further meetings with Anglian Water and the relevant minster on this matter to highlight the impact that the proposed location of this reservoir and the proposed timescale for construction would have on my constituents.

I will ensure to keep local residents updated on these meetings and I would encourage those affected to engage fully in the public consultation that is currently under way.