A planning application has been submitted for the construction of a waste transfer station and associated works.

The proposal, submitted by Lincolnshire County Council, would see the station built on land off Tollemache Road South in Grantham.

As well as the waste transfer station, the plans would see the construction of an ancillary single storey office building, associated weighbridge, vehicle fuel station, vehicle wash bay, sprinkler tanks and pumphouse, with associated access, landscaping, service areas, parking and retaining wall structures.

The vacant site is situated north of Tollemache Road South, image via Google Streetview. (47959249)

The currently vacant 0.8 hectare site is generally populated by overgrown vegetation. It is located on the outskirts of Grantham, to the north of Tollemache Road South.

The application said: "The proposals include the recovery or recycling of up to 40,000 tonnes of non-hazardous general commercial wastes per annum.

"The proposals primarily contribute towards the provision of waste management across Grantham and Lincolnshire furthermore, enabling the occupancy of a vacant and undeveloped site within a designated industrial estate."

The proposed waste transfer building provides a gross internal floor area of 929 sq.m, while the ancillary office/welfare building provides a gross internal floor area of 42 sq.m, giving a total gross internal floor area of 971 sq.m.

The application continued: "A number of environmental studies have been carried out to support the proposals relative to noise, air quality, transport, ecology and drainage where no adverse impacts as a result of the development are reported. Additionally the site will operate in accordance with an Environmental Permit.

"The proposals make effective use of the site, which has been vacant for some length of time and additionally provide a number of benefits including provision of jobs.

"The design of the building has been carefully considered to ensure that it provides an aesthetically pleasing appearance whilst maintaining the functionality of the buildings.

"A landscape scheme provides additional tree and shrub planting that soften the entrance of the site from Tollemache Road South and a variety of hard surface treatments used to separate the individual purposes of the hardstanding areas."