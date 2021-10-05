A boutique consultancy specialising in work with charities and the public sector has moved into a new office in Grantham.

The consultancy, ResPeo, moved into an office at Elmer House in Grantham last month.

It was formerly based at the Sparkhouse at the University of Lincoln for a year, and in North London for three years prior to that.

ResPeo director, Dr Maria Kordowicz, worked as a senior manager in the NHS for many years in London and is a former senior lecturer in Business Psychology at the University of Lincoln, where she is now a visiting fellow.

She said: “Elmer House is a well-managed beautiful building with some opportunities for networking with local businesses.

“It also has the advantage of having 24/7 access which is ideal for my associates and me and working around our other academic and leadership roles and family commitments and being responsive to our clients.”

The new ResPeo office at Elmer House? (50950048)

The consultancy mainly works with public sector and charity organisations, helping them to capture their impact and strengthen their teams.

She added: “It is also lovely to be based in town and be able to grab a coffee and be among the hustle and bustle that was missed during lockdown homeworking.”