The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has extended a public consultation on nuclear medicine, which could see the end of the service at Grantham hospital.

This extension means that the consultation will now be running for 14 weeks until Monday, June 6.

Due to the ongoing election purdah period, the consultation has been extended to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to give their views.

The consultation on nuclear medicine has been extended. (55898928)

The extension has also allowed the trust to put on some additional consultation events for those who would prefer giving their feedback face to face.

Nuclear medicine is a specialist imaging technique which involves the administration of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of a disease.

The most common tests performed in the ULHT are bone scans and heart scans. The service is currently provided in Grantham and District Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Each year the service sees around 2,500 patients for the specialist tests, but the service has faced challenges around staffing, ageing equipment and sustainability, and its its current format it has been deemed unsustainable.

This consultation is asking people to give their views on an option to reduce the number of hospital sites that the service could be delivered from in the future.

The first option is for a centralisation of the service at Lincoln, whereas the second option would see the service centralised at the Lincoln and Pilgrim sites.

Councillors have slammed the proposed options, which would close the service at Grantham and District Hospital.

Laura White, head of nuclear medicine for ULHT, said: "Our nuclear medicine service is a very specialist offering that requires highly skilled technicians and scientists to carry out testing for patients.

"At the moment our resources are spread very thinly across the county, which makes the service both inefficient and also introduces a high risk of appointment cancellations for patients."

Laura continued: "Whilst we know that centralising our service at one or two hospital sites rather than three may mean that some patients have to travel further for their tests, we believe this is the best option to ensure a sustainable and efficient service for the future.

"We also believe that better use of our resources will mean that we can invest in and explore more nuclear medicine treatments in Lincolnshire in future.

"Which should mean more patients can be treated in Lincolnshire rather than having to travel outside of the county for some tests."

Staff, patients and the public of Lincolnshire are invited to give their views as part of the consultation, which they can do online at https://www.ulh.nhs.uk/about/have-your-say/sharing-your-views/nuclear-medicine-consultation/