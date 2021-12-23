A consultation into the future of A&E and acute medicine at Grantham Hospital together with other county health services ends today.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has been asking county residents to share their thoughts about the future of four services via a questionnaire and live and virtual events

The 12-week public consultation on the future of four Lincolnshire NHS services is now coming to an end.

Grantham Hospital (51903737)

The consultation, which launched on September 30, has given people from across the county the chance to share their views on the future delivery of the following services:

Urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital

Acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital

Orthopaedic surgery across Lincolnshire

Stroke services across Lincolnshire

To date, the consultation has generated feedback from a range of activities, including live events in Grantham, Boston, Sleaford, Lincoln, Skegness, Spalding, Gainsborough and Louth; online events; and consultation team attendance at market days and meetings across the county.

Consultation events have been held at Jubilee Church Life Centre in Grantham and the Grantham West Community Centre, although there has been concern over 'apathy' towards the health review.

The CCG says its preferred option would be to replace A&E with an urgent treatment centre which was put in place temporarily last year when the hospital became a Green Site in a bid to keep Covid out of the hospital.

The online consultation questionnaire can be found here.