A consultation into the future of A&E and acute medicine at Grantham Hospital together with other county health services will finish this week.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has been asking county residents to share their thoughts about the future of four services via a questionnaire and live and virtual events

A 12-week public consultation on the future of four Lincolnshire NHS services is set to end on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Grantham Hospital (53401175)

The consultation, which launched on September 30, is giving people from across the county the chance to share their views on the future delivery of the following services:

Urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital

Acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital

Orthopaedic surgery across Lincolnshire

Stroke services across Lincolnshire

To date, the consultation has generated feedback from a range of activities, including live events in Boston, Sleaford, Grantham, Lincoln, Skegness, Spalding, Gainsborough and Louth; online events; and consultation team attendance at market days and meetings across the county.

Consultation events have been held at Jubilee Church Life Centre in Grantham and the Grantham West Community Centre, although there has been concern over 'apathy' towards the health review.

John Turner, chief executive of NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: “Through our 'Healthy Conversation 2019' engagement exercise, we heard that the people of Lincolnshire want high quality services, delivered in local communities, and that we need to preserve our hospital services for those who really need it.

“This public consultation on the future of four Lincolnshire NHS services asks people to share their views and feedback on proposals which we believe will best serve our population.”

“I want to encourage as many people as possible to participate in this consultation, and give us your opinion via the consultation questionnaire so that we can work together to shape the future of these four NHS services.”

Online events are still to take place on Monday, December 20 and Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

At these events, clinicians will explain the service proposals in more detail, and those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their views.

Attendees must register online before these events or call 01522 421860 or email lccg.asr-enquiries@nhs.net to register for an event, for more information about the consultation, or for help completing the questionnaire.