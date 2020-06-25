A plan to build council houses on a large open space popular with families and dog walkers has been put on the back-burner.

South Kesteven District Council announced earlier this month that it wants to build 65 council-owned properties on the site of the former Blessed Hugh More School site in Grantham.

The proposal caused uproar among neighbours in Rosetti Court, Tennyson Avenue, Burns Close, Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive, which bound the site.