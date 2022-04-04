South Kesteven District Council has received more than 500 responses to its consultation to find out if there is public support for the creation of a parish or town council for Grantham.

The consultation has been running for more than a week now and closes on April 22.

Grantham is one of only a few towns in England that does not have a town council.

To help gauge opinion, residents and key stakeholders are invited to read an information document and complete an online questionnaire or submit a printed copy of the survey.

Residents do not have to answer all questions on the questionnaire to take part.

Cllr Graham Jeal, Chairman of the Review Working Group at SKDC, said: “We ask residents not to ignore this survey, as it is about where important decisions affecting the future of Grantham will be taken and whether they should be taken by the people of Grantham.

“We have had a great initial response and would like to thank all those who have already let us know what they think about this important issue. There is still time to send us your opinion.”

Residents can complete the survey online at bit.ly/GranthamReview or return the paper copy of the survey posted to every household in and around Grantham.

Full details, including timetables, current administrative arrangements and the aims of the review can be found online here or by contacting SKDC’s Democratic Services department on 01476 406080, email cgr@southkesteven.gov.uk