Plans to improve a Wyndham Park play area to suit older children are being put on display to get local views on the matter.

Those who contribute to the plans will have the chance to help choose which equipment will be installed at the Grantham park.

Working with Wyndham Park Forum, park owner South Kesteven District Council is applying for grant funding from the FCC Communities Foundation to renovate the area and is keen to hear ideas on how best to improve play facilities.

The area, one of two dedicated to play in the award-winning park, is at the lower end of the open playing field.

The consultation, based in the park's visitor centre, is open from August 19 to 22 between 11am and 3pm.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for commercial and operations, said: "The improvements planned for the play area in Wyndham Park Playing Field are part of a continued and wide-ranging programme of restoration and refurbishment that has taken place in the park over the last five years.

"This is an opportunity for people to have their say and help to ensure that the facilities on offer provide opportunities for children of all ages to play, allowing them to create lifelong memories and a sense of place.

"It's a real chance to shape what the play area in Wyndham Park looks like. Please go to the Visitor Centre in Wyndham Park between 11am and 3pm on August 19, 20, 21 or 22 to vote for your favourite pieces of play equipment.

"Feedback will be included in the grant application and will help us to illustrate a demand for new facilities and the fact that we have listened to local views, which is extremely important."