A business has launched a drawing competition for children aged 12 and under.

LincFrame Trusses, who specialise in the manufacture and design of roof trusses, are asking children to design their dream home and submit it to the competition.

The winner will receive a family pass for the Savoy cinema in Grantham that will be sent electronically, so the winner can enjoy a family trip out within the school holidays or later if they wish to do so.

The closing date is two weeks (August 13). All submissions must be emailed to officeadmin@lincframe.co.uk.

The theme for the drawing competition is to design your dream home, as LincFrame make and design trusses and joists for people’s dream homes, and they hope to encourage some future designers.

Director Dan Hart said: “We are pleased to be running this competition for children within the Grantham area, as we do lots of business with Grantham area and it’s nice to give back.”