Ambulance service bosses say contingency plans are in place as staff go on strike today.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is among the trusts across the country which are affected by walk-out of paramedics and other workers today (Wednesday). The strike will run until 6am tomorrow.

Strike action is being called across the country today as the GMB, Unison and Unite unions fight for a fair pay deal - along with highlighting the extreme pressures being placed on the NHS due to staffing levels.

EMAS say contingency plans are in place PICTURE: ELECTIC EGG

EMAS - which has stressed that NHS pay levels are agreed at a national level not local - is asking people to continue calling 999 in a emergency but warns that there will be longer waits.

A critical incident has been declared at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust due to significant pressure on its services, particularly at Lincoln A&E.

Ben Holdaway, director of operations at EMAS, said that organisation recognises and represents individuals legal right to strike but says that its responsibility is to ensure that patient or staff safety is not jeopardised.

He said: “During the period of the dispute, we will do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety and will continue to work very closely with trade union colleagues, regional service providers and NHS Employers.

“Our operational teams have developed contingency plans to aim to maximise the number of ambulance staff and volunteers we have available to respond to patients, as well as clinical staff able to carry out remote clinical assessments.

“However, we anticipate that on days where there is industrial action that there will still be fewer ambulances available and therefore our responses to our patients will, inevitably, be much slower on the day.

“Therefore our 999 control rooms, where possible, will carefully assess and prioritise an ambulance response for those who need it most, and this may only be where there is a threat to life.

“Patients should continue to call for an ambulance as normal if they experience a life-threatening emergency and should continue to access other more appropriate services for any other illnesses or injuries such as NHS 111 online or contacting their local Urgent Treatment Centre.

“We fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful industrial action, however we do urge national employer representatives and trade union colleagues to proactively engage and reach a negotiated settlement to the dispute as quickly as possible.”

Industrial action is due to take place to Wednesday, December 28, from 6am to 6am hours on Thursday, 29 December 2022.

EMAS has a workforce of over 4,000 staff including frontline crews, control room workers and non-emergency patient transport services.

GMB trade union members taking this action may affect up to 50% of staff.

The military are not expected to support EMAS.