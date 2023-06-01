A spate of vandalism is a “great disappointment” to a parish council - which has very little money left in its budget for repairs.

Over the last couple of months, there have been several counts of vandalism within the Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without parish.

As a result, its parish council has spent the majority of money it set aside in its budget for general repairs “taken by unnecessary damage and not wear and tear”, said clerk Pete Armstrong.

The damaged fences in the Hills & Hollows. Photo: Councillor Alan Bowling

He added: “We would ask anyone seeing these acts taking place to report it to the police first and then to the parish council.

“The parish councillors pride themselves on the many areas provided for parishioners and other locals to enjoy.

“These include areas such as the Hills and Hollows, Withambrook, the Blessed Hugh Moore recreational area and our more recent acquisition, the Jubilee Mount.

“The council did well to not increase the precept this year, given the cost-of-living pressures, but this vandalism combined with our responsibility to maintain things increases the likelihood of future rises, something we always work hard to avoid.”

In the Hills and Hollows, an open area of beauty on the edge of Grantham, five rails have been snapped off a fence due to an quad bike and motorcycles entering the wildlife area, costing the parish council £150 to repair.

Motorcyclists have also been accessing the area from Harrowby village and Cold Harbour Lane to ride through the area, attracted by the moguls.

Trees in these areas have also been damaged.

A litter bin in the Withambrook play area has been vandalised twice. The parish council installed a metal stake to attach it to the ground, however it was removed from its concrete base.

The second time, the galvanised steel inside was removed, which could cost the parish council another £100 to repair.

Graffiti is also a problem within the parish’s play areas.

The parish council has several volunteer working groups who work to maintain these areas of the parish and it is a “great disappointment” that these areas have been damaged.

If anyone sees acts of vandalism carried out within the Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish, they can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

To contact the parish, they can be contacted by phone on 07929 321426 or by email at clerk@londonthorpeharrowby-pc.go.uk