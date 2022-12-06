Plans are being submitted this week by the district council for 21 new homes in Grantham for people on its housing register.

The proposal, for land next to Larch Close on the town’s Earlesfield Estate, has been reduced from the original plan of 35 homes following local consultation.

If planning permission is granted, there will be a mixture of one-bedroom flats and two to four-bedroom houses, each with their own parking. There will also be an additional nine visitor spaces.

Residents have campaigned against plans for council housing on open space near Larch Close in Grantham. (61137910)

Residents living near the open space have campaigned to stop any development on the site. They say it should remain open space for local residents to use for recreation.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “There is a need for good quality social housing in this area and we are putting forward the Larch Close development to help meet some of that demand.

“These homes are designed to meet the Lifetime Homes standard and will support the needs of residents, now and in the future.”

SKDC conducted face-to-face consultation with residents at public meetings as well as inviting comment by phone, email or letter. There will be a further opportunity for comment during the upcoming planning process when any formal objections can be submitted.

SKDC says its development staff looked closely at feedback from the consultation and modified the plans to ensure that the site is 'suitable to accommodate a variety of needs'.

The council says housing needs data for Grantham shows demand for a mixture of properties, with a total need of 75 one, two and four-bedroom council properties identified.

It add that developing new council homes in line with housing demand also helps to free up other, larger properties in the SKDC stock to ensure more residents have properties to suit their needs.