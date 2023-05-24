The Margaret Thatcher statue was vandalised again last night (Tuesday).

The words ‘burn in hell’ were spray painted on to the front of the statue in St Peter’s Hill.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “SKDC can confirm the plinth of the Baroness Thatcher statue was vandalised on Tuesday (May 23) evening and subsequently cleaned on Wednesday (May 24) morning by council officers.

The words 'burn in hell' were spray painted on the statue.

“The matter is now in the hands of Lincolnshire Police.”

The statue has been vandalised on a number of occasions.

The words ‘Tories out’ were spray painted on it in October 2022, and eggs were thrown at the statue after it was installed.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.