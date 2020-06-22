Home   News   Article

Controversial urgent treatment centre opens today at Grantham Hospital

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:32, 22 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:33, 22 June 2020

A new urgent treatment centre (UTC) has opened today at Grantham Hospital, replacing its A&E unit.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) will provide the temporary 24/7 UTC on the Grantham Hospital site.

The controversial decision to introduce a temporary UTC was taken by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Board of Directors earlier this month, as part of plans to provide a COVID-free ‘Green’ site at Grantham Hospital. Campaigners have protested outside the hospital recently against the changes, voicing their concerns that the downgrade of A&E will be permanent.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE