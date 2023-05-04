A convenience store will be refurbished and rebranded as another well-known chain.

Family Shopper, in Harlaxton Road, will be changing to a Premier store, part of the Booker Group.

Jeyaseelan Thambirajah, leaseholder of the shop, said: “The store will be more cheaper for the local consumer with the current climate.

A Google Street view of the Family Shopper store in Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

“This store will be one of the new and modern models in the country.”

The store will offer food to go, a beer cave – a seperate chilled space for alcohol that is kept away from children – a vape recyling facility and also a local community noticeboard.

The Premier store will be opening on Harlaxton Road soon.

It will also sell local supplier goods.

It is hoped to reopen as Premier by the end of the month.