Family Shopper in Grantham will rebrand to Premier
Published: 16:00, 04 May 2023
A convenience store will be refurbished and rebranded as another well-known chain.
Family Shopper, in Harlaxton Road, will be changing to a Premier store, part of the Booker Group.
Jeyaseelan Thambirajah, leaseholder of the shop, said: “The store will be more cheaper for the local consumer with the current climate.
“This store will be one of the new and modern models in the country.”
The store will offer food to go, a beer cave – a seperate chilled space for alcohol that is kept away from children – a vape recyling facility and also a local community noticeboard.
It will also sell local supplier goods.
It is hoped to reopen as Premier by the end of the month.