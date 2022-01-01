Converted chapel in Corby Glen placed on market for £600,000
A former Roman Catholic chapel has been put on the market for £600,000.
The converted Grade II listed building has stunning architecture and stained glass windows.
Originally constructed during the 1300s, the building still has a number of interesting additions inside.
The original narthex boasts a 59ft reception room, which includes a kitchen, sitting room and central corridor.
This character property also has an annexe which consists of two of the property's four bedrooms, with a separate entrance through original doors.
The nave of the original building has a 30ft high vaulted ceiling, a small cloakroom with a W/C, and the original stairs which lead to the former balcony landing, which is now the mezzanine, master bedroom, en-suite and walk in wardrobe.
Despite being a historic building there are many modern additions, such as under floor heating and a breakfast bar with a Quooker tap.
To the rear of the property there is a gravelled terrace and a patio area to the side of the property.
More information on the property can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118039103#/media?channel=RES_BUY