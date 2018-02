Have your say

Firefighters tackled a chimney fire in High Street, Swinstead, this morning.

The crew was called out at 8.50am. It used chimney gear and a thermal imaging camera to help put out the fire.

There was severe damage to the chimney as a result of the blaze.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was a build-up of wood tar in the chimney.