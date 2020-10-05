Corby Glen firefighters release occupants of vehicle stuck in a ford

Firefighters released the occupants of a car which had become stuck in a ford with water entering the vehicle.

A Corby Glen crew was called to the incident at 9.45am yesterday in Main Street, Bulby, to reports of a vehicle unable to get out of the ford.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crew used manpower and a winch to move the vehicle from the water to allow occupants to safely exit."