Corby Glen firefighters release two adults and two children from vehicle stuck in a ford

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:29, 05 October 2020
Firefighters released two adults and two children from a vehicle which had become stuck in a ford with water entering the vehicle.

A Corby Glen crew was called to the incident at 9.45am yesterday in Main Street, Bulby, to reports of a vehicle unable to get out of the ford.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew used manpower and a winch to move the vehicle from the water to allow occupants to safely exit.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle stuck in a ford in Bulby. (42541818)
The spokesperson added: "We were called out at 09.45 on 4 October to a 4x4 vehicle stuck in a ford on Main Road in Bulby. A crew from Corby Glen attended this incident where water was entering the vehicle. The crew used manpower and a winch to move the vehicle from the water and release two adults and two children from the vehicle."

