Corby Glen firefighters release two adults and two children from vehicle stuck in a ford

Firefighters released two adults and two children from a vehicle which had become stuck in a ford with water entering the vehicle.

A Corby Glen crew was called to the incident at 9.45am yesterday in Main Street, Bulby, to reports of a vehicle unable to get out of the ford.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew used manpower and a winch to move the vehicle from the water to allow occupants to safely exit.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle stuck in a ford in Bulby. (42541818)

