Corby Glen sisters transform 80 crisp packets into blanket for homeless

Two young sisters have recycled their old crisp packets and transformed them into a survival blanket for the homeless.

Ruby and Aria Clarke, of Corby Glen, started saving the packets to support those in need.

Ruby, seven, and five-year-old Aria, took three months to collect enough crisp packets with the help of their mum Kayleigh Clarke.

Ruby and Aria Clarke have been making Iron Man survival blankets for the homeless. (53026342)

Kayleigh said: “Ruby wanted to do something to help after seeing a homeless person. She raised £252 for the Salvation Army with a sponsored mountain climb and her latest idea was to make survival blankets using empty crisp packets.

“We have just completed our first one with over 80 crisp packets which we washed, cut open and ironed together.”

The blanket will now be posted to Iron Man Survival Blankets who make and distribute them to those in need.

The girl’s headteacher at Corby Glen Primary School has now asked them to organise a crisp packet collection as part of their active citizen initiative.

Kayleigh added: “I am so proud of my girls for thinking of others and trying to make a difference.”

For more information, search for Ironman Survival Blankets on Facebook.