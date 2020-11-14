Corby Glen war memorial repaired in time for its 100th anniversary

After six years of raising funds and a grant of £1,000, the Corby Glen War Memorial has finally received some much-needed repair and conservation work in time to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the monument first being unveiled by the Earl ofAncaster in 1920.

The fund-raising and the cash boost from the War Memorial Trust grant scheme have enabled professional conservation work to be carried out on the century old Grade II-listed memorial.

Hirst Conservation, of Folkingham, were engaged to expertly clean the stonework and repair the damaged and missing lead lettering. The iron railings surrounding the memorial have been cleaned up, the surfaces treated and black paint reapplied.

The renovated war memorial in Corby Glen. (43125049)

The project started in 2014, triggered by the national centenary commemoration of the start of the First World War. A small and dedicated group of individuals – Chris Wesley, Steve Honeywood, Phil Mould, Sue Glover and Damon Green – set up the Corby Glen WW1 Research Group to uncover the stories behind the names on the memorial, with the aim of producing a written record of the material found.

Chris was of immense help as he had previously been part of an organisation running battlefield tours into northern France and Belgium and had amassed a considerable library of information relevant to this work.

The result was the publication of ‘The Corby Boys – A Lincolnshire Village and the Great War’, a 182-page book detailing the lives and deaths of the 24 named individuals who failed to return at the end of the war. A limited edition publication with financial support from The Willoughby Memorial Trust sold out within weeks and raised a proportion of the funds needed to pay for the conservation work.

The war memorial in Corby Glen being renovated.Photo: Corby Glen WW1 Research Group (43094265)

The cross was sculpted out of grey Cornish granite and had originally cost the village £250. A hundred years ago this month The Earl of Ancaster unveiled the cross with the 24 names at its base and addressed the villagers. The ceremony was closed by representatives of the King’s School, Grantham, sounding the ‘Last Post’.

A rededication by the Bishop of Lincoln was planned for the Remembrance Day service on November 8, but could not go ahead because of the pandemic and will instead be performed on Remembrance Day 2021.

The idea of a memorial was first recorded in Parish Council records of 1916 when Harry Adcock proposed that a fund be set up for a memorial to acknowledge the sacrifice of the men from the village. On June 2, 1919, the council received a letter from Harry Adcock on behalf of the War Memorial Committee asking permission to erect a memorial on the green. Mr C Adcock proposed and Mr E Walsingham supported a unanimous vote granting permission.

Phil Cupit, whose grandfather is listed on the memorial, said: “As the grandson of one of the Corby Boys commemorated on the memorial, I would like to congratulate all those concerned in achieving such a wonderful restoration. The memorial now appears very much as it would have done 100 years ago when it was first erected.

“The immediate families of the fallen would have very much appreciated this commemoration of their husbands, brothers and sons just as I very much appreciate it in its restored state. A fitting tribute which is now set to last another 100 years.”