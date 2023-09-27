The manager of a Grantham corner shop has been ordered to pay £5,740 for selling mouldy food up to six days past its ‘Use By’ date after admitting to the offences in court.

Mahalingam Ragavan, shop manager of Today’s News in Rushcliffe Road, Grantham, appeared in Boston Magistrates Court on charges relating to the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations 2013.

Ragavan was alleged to have offered a Rustlers Quarter Pounder for sale six days after its ‘Use By’ date; an Original Patty Co Authentic Jamaican Patty, five days beyond the ‘Use By’ date; and a Peter's Chicken and Bacon Slice four days after the ‘Use By’ date.

An Original Patty Co, past its use by date of July 17 and showing mould growth

South Kesteven District Council health inspectors visited the property on July 22, 2022, after a complaint was made by a member of the public.

During the hearing, magistrates were shown photos of some of the food on sale in the store during the time of the inspection.

A Peter's Chicken and Bacon Slice, past its use by date of July 18 and showing mould growth

An Original Patty Co, past its use by date of July 17 and showing mould growth

Sally Burke, prosecution for SKDC, explained the responsibilities of food business operators and how date code checks and temperature controls fall within this.

Retailers can legally sell produce that has passed its ‘Best Before’ date, but cannot sell food that has passed its ‘Use By’ date because it is related to safety rather than quality.

Ragavan appeared to have a good understanding of his food safety responsibilities.

A Rustlers Quarter Pounder past its use by date of July 16

This is the second time he has been prosecuted for similar offences.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty and was fined £480, with £1,544 costs and a surcharge of £120.

In mitigation, the court was told Ragavan had run the business for 25 years with two members of staff and it was part of their role to check the ‘Use By’ dates.

In court, Ragavan produced a copy of a letter he sent to a member of staff warning them that they should have checked the date codes of the food in question.

He also told the court he had since put his staff through hygiene training and produced their certificates in court.

Due to Ragavan’s guilty plea, his fine was reduced from £2,400 to £1,600.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £360 and costs of £3,780. This all totaled to £5,740.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “This is a positive result for our hard-working environmental health team and I would like to thank them for their diligence in achieving this successful prosecution.

“It is important we take action to keep residents safe.

“While a majority of businesses across the district are responsible traders, I hope this sends a strong message to all that safety is a priority, and we will take court action where necessary.

“This penalty could have been avoided with simple checks and stock rotation.

“Environmental Health officers provide plenty of advice and help to food businesses on a regular basis and are also happy to explain best practice to businesses that request it.”