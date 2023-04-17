To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, a Grantham company is asking people to put together charity food boxes for Grantham Foodbank.

Property company Belvoir! is asking families, clubs, pubs, cafes, schools and other organisations to create a food box by adding an item to the box every day.

The boxes should then be delivered to the Belvoir! office at 23 St Peter's Hill, Grantham, from April 24 to April 28, between 9am and 11am.

Belvoir is collecting Coronation food boxes for Grantham Foodbank. (63593366)

Grantham is set to celebrate the Coronation on Sunday, May 7, with a Picnic on the Green.

A spokesman for the company said: "Your food boxes will then be distributed to our families in crisis on May 3 and May 5, ready for them to celebrate and watch the Coronation."