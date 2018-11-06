Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, is coming to a village near Grantham next week to perform his first shop opening.

The 20-year-old will be opening the Folkingham Shop at 33 Market Place on Saturday, November 10, which has been taken over by Naomi Watson-Grant and partner Gemma Hunns.

The couple have both quit their prison officer jobs to open a convenience shop and sandwich bar, which until recently was tenanted and ran by Colin Campbell, whose last day was on Wednesday.

Naomi’s mum owns the building and Naomi and Gemma, who is 34, will be renting the premises from her.

Naomi told the Journal: “There has been a shop here for 30 years. It was the Folkingham Store but we are revamping it with new shelves to create the Folkingham Shop.”

The 30-year-old continued: “It’s a fantastic business and a lot of residents rely on it because the bus service is not that good.

“I have grown up near Folkingham. I can remember the shop when I was at Ingoldsby Primary School and when I went to St George’s in Sleaford I used to get off the bus and wait in the shop until I was picked up.”

The celebrity opening at 10am, with cakes and the cutting of a ribbon, follow on from Gemma’s mum and aunty Kathy Laxton and Joanne Muxlow being Coronation Street fans who often visit the set in Manchester and mix with the stars at the studio.

They got talking to Colson and invited him to open the shop. The star joined the popular soap in August 2011, playing Craig Tinkler, who arrived in the Street with his mum Beth and pet rat Darryl.

Naomi added: “He said it was the first shop he has been asked to open. We are so looking forward to seeing him and running the business.”