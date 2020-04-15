Coronavirus: Buzz Lightyear continues his mission patrol around Grantham

Buzz Lightyear will continue his patrol of Grantham tonight with a trip to Gonerby.

Lee and Kate Askew, of Bell Close in Gonerby Hill Foot, are taking it in turns to dress up as the popular film character alongside their daughter Georgi-Lea.

They plan to visit a different area of Grantham every evening to help cheer kids up during lockdown.

Buzz will be touring the toen. (33497344)

Since starting their mission on Monday, they have already visited Trent Road, Goodliff Road, Brittain Drive and Princess Drive areas.

Lee said: "Buzz will be starting in Gonerby from 5.30pm working down to Gonerby Hill Foot.

"Again we will try to cover as much ground as possible. For any areas that we do miss will be mapped out for next week.

"Remember, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Stay home and stay safe."

Read more CoronavirusGrantham