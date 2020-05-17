Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Grantham care home resident receives horseshoe after being separated from horse

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:02, 17 May 2020

A Grantham care home resident was delighted to receive a horseshoe from the horse he has been separated from due to the coronavirus outbreak.

George, a resident at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, visits Kesteven Rideability, in Hough on the Hill, every year and became particularly fond of a horse called Murphy.

Knowing how much George would be missing Murphy, the centre’s owner brought his horseshoe in for George to keep.

Read more
AnimalsCoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE