Coronavirus: Grantham care home resident receives horseshoe after being separated from horse
Published: 10:02, 17 May 2020
A Grantham care home resident was delighted to receive a horseshoe from the horse he has been separated from due to the coronavirus outbreak.
George, a resident at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, visits Kesteven Rideability, in Hough on the Hill, every year and became particularly fond of a horse called Murphy.
Knowing how much George would be missing Murphy, the centre’s owner brought his horseshoe in for George to keep.
