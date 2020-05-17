A Grantham care home resident was delighted to receive a horseshoe from the horse he has been separated from due to the coronavirus outbreak.

George, a resident at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, visits Kesteven Rideability, in Hough on the Hill, every year and became particularly fond of a horse called Murphy.

Knowing how much George would be missing Murphy, the centre’s owner brought his horseshoe in for George to keep.