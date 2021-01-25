There have been 213 new coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire in the past 24 hours and six deaths.

NHS England reported four more hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust today (Monday).

There has been a total of 177 deaths from coronavirus in South Kesteven, an increase of five since Friday. The number of cases in the district so far totals 5,693, an increase of 169 over the weekend.

Cases of coronavirus and deaths rise once more(43948463)

National cases increased by 22,195 to 3,669,658 — the lowest daily rise in cases since December 15, while deaths rose by 592 to 98,531.

A mass rapid testing centre has opened on Croft Street off Monks Road in Lincoln for people with and without coronavirus symptoms after relocating from the LNER Stadium.

Some 2,298 people were tested, with 42 positive results at the site on Sincil Bank between January 11 to 24.

The government will tell teachers and parents when schools in England can reopen “as soon as we can”, the prime minister has said.

MPs have called on the government to set out a “route map” for reopening amid concerns for children’s education.

Men in low-skilled jobs or caring, leisure or other service roles had the highest rate of death from COVID-19 in England and Wales from March to December last year, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics said 7,961 deaths involving coronavirus in the working age population (those aged 20 to 64 years) were registered between March 9 and December 28, 2020.

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time since the start of the pandemic after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen an average fall in its infection rate, with just a small increase in South Holland but a spike in Boston from 168.2 per 100,000 of the population on Friday to 205.2 on Monday.

National infection rates have also seen a large fall over the weekend from 472.9 on Friday to 420.7 on Monday.