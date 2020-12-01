Coronavirus cases and deaths increase as Lincolnshire enters tier 3

By James Mayer, local democracy reporter

There have been 266 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

There has been an increase of 55 cases in South Kesteven in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,407 cases since the pandemic began, and one more death taking the total to 78.

NHS England reported four deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 13,430 to 1,643,086 while deaths rose by 603 to 59,051.

Lincolnshire health bosses say they are confident the county can return to some of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in England as it heads into 2021. However, they warned that we all need to “work our hardest now”.

Nationally, MPs are set to vote tonight to approve the new tiering system set to begin from tomorrow (December 2). Greater Lincolnshire will be in tier 3.

Pubs which only sell drinks, also know as “wet pubs”, will be unable to open if they are in tier 2 or 3. Boris Johnson will offer a one-off payment of £1,000 in December to support them.