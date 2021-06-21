There have been 42 new coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire today (Monday) as the Prime Minister says July 19 is still his “terminus” for lockdown restrictions, but a “rough winter” awaits.

There were no deaths reported in government or NHS figures today (Monday).

Data released today shows that there have been a total of 7,771 cases in total in South Kesteven since the pandemic began, an increase of 23 over the weekend. There have been a total of 270 deaths in the district.

Hands space face (48347644)

Nationally on Monday, cases increased by 10,633 to 4,640,507 while a further five deaths took the tally to 127,981.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said July 19 is still looking to be the “terminus point” to end all coronavirus restrictions during a visit to the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control on Monday.

Suggestions that the lockdown lift could be brought forward have been mooted by Downing Street today, who said they will continue to monitor cases day-by-day.

Mr Johnson added that he was “looking at” allowing people “exemptions” from quarantine if they had two doses of the vaccine, but added: “The emphasis is going to be making sure we can protect the country from the virus coming back in.”

He warned cases of the Delta variant are rising at a rate of around 30 per cent week on week.

He added that the UK was in for a “rough winter” with the return of flu and that the NHS needed to be given “breathing space” by reducing cases before then.

However, he did not rule out further lockdowns in the winter.

“You can never exclude that there will be some new disease, some new horror that we simply haven’t budgeted for or accounted for,” he said.