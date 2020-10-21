Coronavirus cases confirmed by tests are continuing to rise in South Kesteven.

Figures from Public Health England show that South Kesteven has seen an increase of 35 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 1,006 cases to 1,041.

This is less than one per cent of South Kesteven residents having had, or currently having, the virus this year.

The number of deaths recorded in the district is 54.

There has been an increase of 196 cases in Lincolnshire, taking the total to 5,419.

The figures - which were released by Public Health England today (October 21) - do not include those who may have caught the virus and self-diagnosed.