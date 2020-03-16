Coronavirus: four cases now diagnosed in Lincolnshire
Published: 09:13, 16 March 2020
| Updated: 09:16, 16 March 2020
The number of diagnosed coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire has risen over the weekend to four.
Two people had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in the county, which has a population of more than 700,000 people.
It is not being stated by the Government where the four people with coronavirus are from in Lincolnshire. However, people they have had contact with are being traced.
Should I self-isolate because of the virus?
