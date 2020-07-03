Coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire increase by 80 per cent after new testing figures revealed
Published: 09:03, 03 July 2020
| Updated: 09:03, 03 July 2020
The number of cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire has increased by more than 1,400 (80%) after new testing figures were included on Wednesday.
Government figures released today show that a total of 3,328 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire including both pillar one (hospital and health care testing), and historic pillar two (fixed testing sites, mobile and home testing) data.
They are broken down as follows:
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter