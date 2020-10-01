Coronavirus cases increase by 24 in Lincolnshire

Government data showed cases of COVID-19 in Lincolnshire have increased by 24 today with three more cases in South Kesteven.

The total number of cases to have been confirmed in South Kesteven is now 565. The number of deaths in the district stands at 52.

Hospital bosses in Lincolnshire have confirmed there are seven patients with coronavirus in their facilities.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42345022)

Although cases have spiked to their highest levels nationally, Thursday’s rise was lower than previous days.

Nationally, cases increased by 6,914 to 460,178 while deaths increased by 59 to 42,202.