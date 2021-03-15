Coronavirus cases rise again in Lincolnshire

Coronavirus numbers increased again last week with 1,120 new cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 24 COVID-related deaths — compared to 818 cases and 19 deaths in the first week of March.

NHS England reported five new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The number of cases in South Kesteven reached a total of 7,000 for the whole pandemic, an increase off 96 in the past week. The number of deaths in the district has remained at 263 for a week.

Cases of coronavirus and deaths are still rising locally. (44885603)

The return to school was not blamed for the increase, with fewer than 100 positive tests across the region in the first week. However, outbreaks in factories and farms in the south of Lincolnshire continue to push South Holland twice over the England average infection rate.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday and Sunday recorded 169 new cases in Lincolnshire, 79 in North East Lincolnshire and 54 in North Lincolnshire.

Sunday, national cases reached 4,258,438, while deaths increased to 125,516.

This morning UK regulators have continued to urge people to take up the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab after concerns over blood clots.

Several EU countries have paused the use of the jab after reports of the potential side-effect but the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says the evidence doesn’t back that up.