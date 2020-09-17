Coronavirus cases rise by eight in Lincolnshire

There were eight new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire today.

Five new cases have been confirmed in South Kesteven taking the total number to 509 in the district.

There have now been a total of 2,962 cases in Lincolnshire.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42294745)

Authorities have also revealed 19 schools across Greater Lincolnshire have had positive cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire Showground testing centre was almost deserted this morning as residents continue to struggle with getting tests.

Nationally, cases increased by 3,395 to 381,614 cases on Thursday, while deaths increased by 21 to 41,705.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for the Greater Lincolnshire regions in NHS figures or the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county.