Coronavirus cases rise in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire

There have been 20 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire today.

Government data also shows cases of COVID-19 rising by three in South Kesteven to a total of 536.

The government’s own death tally which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, also saw one new death of a Lincolnshire resident confirmed.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42294745)

However, NHS figures saw no new deaths reported today and the figure remaining at 51 for South Kesteven.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen three deaths confirmed in the region this week.

Nationally, cases increased by 6,874 to 423,236, while deaths increased by 34 to 41,936.