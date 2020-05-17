A couple celebrated their ‘wedding’ at home after they were forced to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura Hunter-Shaw, a dentist at the Maltings Dental Surgery in Grantham, and her fiancé Paul had been due to tie the knot last Monday at their family farm in Retford, but were forced to delay their plans when the UK was put into lockdown.

However, determined not to let the coronavirus completely spoil their original plans, the couple decided to celebrate in their own way.