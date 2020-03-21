The closure of pubs across the country has put paid to a planned 12-day beer festival at Wetherspoons pub, The Tollemache Inn.

Beers brewed exclusively by female brewers from the UK and overseas were due to be served at the pub in St Peter's Hill in Grantham during the real-ale festival.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin had vowed to keep his 867 UK pubs open as long as possible during the coronavirus crisis and said closing pubs was unnecessary.

He said: “My instinct is that closure won’t save lives but will cost thousands of jobs and create unsustainable costs for the UK.”

He added: “More people have caught the virus in one building, parliament, than in all our pubs combined.”

Twenty beers were due to be on offer during the festival from Wednesday, March 25 until Sunday, April 5.

The overseas brewers were from Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Australia and USA.

The festival line-up was due to include new, seasonal and speciality beers, vegan and gluten free beers and those brewed exclusively for the festival.

Soe of the beers are flavoured with dark fruits, blackberries and roasted cocoa beans and they would all have been priced at £1.99 a pint.

