Coronavirus: Customers report empty shelves as Grantham shops run out of hand sanitizers

Shops in Grantham are running out of hand sanitizer as customers rush to stock up amid Coronavirus fears.

Supermarkets including Asda on Union Street and Morrisons in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre have both reported to have completely run out of hand santizers.

Morrisons also reported that they are low on hand soap and antibacterial hand wipes. A spokesperson at the store said: "We've had a lot of customers asking for them especially in the last week."

There are empty shelves in B&M Bargains. (30870177)

B&M Bargains on Grantham High Street has also run out of hand santizers but have hand gels and soaps.

A manager said: "We do have some hand sanitizers coming back into store but we have not been allowed to order any extra."

A reader sent in a photo of empty shelves in Asda (below), adding: "Coronavirus causing low supply of hand wash in the local Asda Grantham.

Asda in Grantham have run out of hand gels. (30865816)

Morrisons in Grantham have run out of hand sanitizers. (30870171)

