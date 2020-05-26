Coronavirus: Dunelm reopens in Grantham
Published: 09:50, 26 May 2020
| Updated: 09:57, 26 May 2020
High street homewares chain Dunelm has reopened its store in Grantham.
The outlet in South Parade, London Road, reportedly opened on Friday in line with the Government's revised guidelines on 'essential' retailers.
The company, which has been closed since March 23 after the UK went into lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, has now reopened branches across the UK, including in the Midlands.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies