A local, family-run coach company has cancelled all upcoming trips and holidays for 'atleast the next five weeks' amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

A&P Travel, which is based in the former post office in Osbournby High Street, are contacting customers to offer refunds or move their bookings to other holidays later this year.

Alan Cartwright, who set up A&P Travel with his son Paul in 2006, said it was a difficult decision to make but that it was 'the right thing to do.'

All parked up and nowhere to go. (31804394)

He said: "More than 90 per cent of our customers are over 70-years-old so it's important that we follow the government advice and do the right thing."

The cancellation's will have an immediate impact on the company.

Alan, 78, added: "We have been so busy recently and were looking forward to a really good year. We had 90 people booked in for a trip to see Riverdance in Nottingham tomorrow, 49 people due to leave for a Warners holiday break on Monday and we also had a Mother's Day outing booking for Sunday. We hope that our customers stick with us."

But staff at the travel company are determined to support their customers in other ways.

Alan added: "If anyone feels down or lonely throughout the next few weeks then just give the office a call for a chat. The office will be open to take bookings for later this year so we don't want anyone to feel like they haven't got anyone to talk to.

"Our motto when we first opened was to 'Keep the Faith'. I think we need this more than ever at the moment but we can all get through this if everyone works together."

CORONAVIRUS: Lincolnshire fire service 'scales back' contact with the public

Coronavirus: Grantham's Iceland announces special shopping hours for elderly customers

Coronavirus: More Grantham care homes close to visitors

Read more CoronavirusGrantham