The manager of Grantham Foodbank fears the withdrawal of free school dinners could leave children at risk of hunger.

Brian Hanbury, who has managed the facility since it opened nine years ago, said: "We see the biggest issue will be if schools close.

"A lot of children receive their main meals at school and struggling families will feel the financial burden of having children at home."

Brian Hanbury. (9096156)

He also revealed that there has also been a fall in donations.

He added: "We are trying to be proactive in this area. The main issue we are finding is accessing items like long life milk, tinned potatoes and tinned vegetables and fruit due to the fact the shelves are empty in the stores."

READ MORE: All the advice you need on the coronavirus

Read more Grantham