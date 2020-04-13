Coronavirus: Five more people have died in Lincolnshire's hospitals

Five more patients in hospitals in Lincolnshire have died after contracting the coronavirus Covid-19, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 58.

The five people who have sadly died were being treated by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs Grantham, Lincoln and Boston hospitals.

A ULHT spokesperson said: "Sadly we can confirm that five further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died. This brings the total number of deaths in ULHT hospitals to 58.

Grantham Hospital (22471554)

“The patients were three women aged 52, 67 and 77, and two men aged 72 and 85. All had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

READ MORE: How the coronavirus has impacted the Grantham area.

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth