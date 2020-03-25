Coronavirus: Grantham ambulance crew boost morale with dance performance

A Grantham ambulance crew have been keeping their spirits up during the coronavirus outbreak with their very own dance performance.

The paramedics posted a video to social media of them showing off their best moves to the song Cha Cha Slide before starting their night shift yesterday.

The video was posted by Karen Armstrong.

She said: "Pre shift dance to keep us sane before the night shift. From your Grantham crews keeping you safe and keeping up morale. Help us to help you by staying at home."

She also asked people to only call if they 'really need to' adding: "Only call our wonderful call takers and dispatchers at Lincoln if you really need to.

"Stay safe and stay strong. We all got this."

